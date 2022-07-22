Saint Lucia Records 95 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday July 22, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 95 new cases of COVID-19. A total of 407 samples were processed on Wednesday July 20, 2022 and Thursday July 21, 2022.

The samples consisting of 380 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 27 samples from Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from July 15, 2022 to July 20, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 23.3% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 654.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 77 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 170. Currently, there are four positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 514 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 228 are partially vaccinated and 7, 696 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination takes place tomorrow at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule and is available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

