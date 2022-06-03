Saint Lucia Records 93 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Friday June 3, 2022confirms a total of 93 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday June 2, 2022 from a total of 308 samples of which 286 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 22 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on June 1, 2022 and June 2, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 30.2% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 092.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 78 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 795. Currently, there are thirty one positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them are severely ill.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 038 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 323 are partially vaccinated and 7, 493 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday June 4, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –