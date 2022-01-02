Saint Lucia Records 92 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Saturday January 1, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 92 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday December 31, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 576 samples, which were collected on December 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 15.97% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 732.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 79 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 268. Currently, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 49, 504 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 322 are partially vaccinated and 3, 393 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday January 4, 2021 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –