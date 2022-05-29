Saint Lucia Records 90 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday May 29, 2022 confirms a total of 90 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday May 28, 2022 from a total of 253 samples of which 222 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 31 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from May 26, 2022 to May 28, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 35.6% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date

to 25, 683.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 125 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 738. Currently, there are twenty positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 974 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 337 are partially vaccinated and 7, 470 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday May 30, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

