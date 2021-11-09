Saint Lucia Records 9 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Tuesday November 9, 2021 confirms a total of 9 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Monday November 8, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 182 samples, which were collected from November 6, 2021 to November 8, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 4.95% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 757.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 22 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 296. Currently, three of these active cases are in critical care and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 43, 289 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 9,042 are partially vaccinated and 702 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-school, Vigie Sports Complex and the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

