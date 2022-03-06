Saint Lucia Records 9 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Sunday March 6, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 9 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday March 5, 2022 from a total of 147 samples of which 96 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 51 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 6.12% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to

22, 788.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 33 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 82.

Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are critically ill.

To date, a total of 52, 421 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 654 are partially vaccinated and 6, 785 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Monday March 7, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –