Saint Lucia Records 85 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Saturday June 11, 2022 confirms a total of 85 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday June 10, 2022 from a total of 287 samples of which 263 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 24 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 8, 2022 to June 10, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 29.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 538.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 100 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 496. Currently, there are eleven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which of one is critically ill and one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 54, 099 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 343 are partially vaccinated and 7, 537 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday June 13, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

