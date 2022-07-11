Saint Lucia Records 85 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday July 11, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 85 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday July 8, 2022 and Saturday July 9, 2022.

This is from a total of 290 samples from the Ezra Long Laboratory. These samples werecollected from July 6, 2022 to July 9, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 29.3% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 337.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 56 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 172. Currently, there are four positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 404 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 285 are partially vaccinated and 7, 660 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday July 12, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

