Saint Lucia Records 84 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– Today Sunday January 2, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 84 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Saturday January 1, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 373 samples, which were collected on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 22.52% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 816.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 26 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 327.

Currently, there are 21 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 504 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 322 are partially vaccinated and 3, 393 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

