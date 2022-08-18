Saint Lucia Records 82 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday August 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 82 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Monday August 15, 2022 and Tuesday August 16, 2022.

This is from a total of 392 samples, of which 368 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 24 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 12, 2022 to August 16, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 20.9% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 461.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 21 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 139. Currently, there are eleven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 739 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 166 are partially vaccinated and 7, 765 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

