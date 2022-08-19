Saint Lucia Records 81 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday August 19, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 81 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday August 17, 2022 and Thursday August 18, 2022.

This is from a total of 326 samples, of which 297 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 29 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 13, 2022 to August 18, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 24.8% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 542.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 91 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 127. Currently, there are eleven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 739 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 166 are partially vaccinated and 7, 765 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

