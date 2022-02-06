Saint Lucia Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Saint Lucia Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Press Release:- Today Sunday February 6, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 80 new cases of