Saint Lucia Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Wednesday March 16, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 8 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday March 15, 2022 from a total of 149 samples of which 115 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 34 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 14, 2022 and March 15, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 5.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 870.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 9 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 32. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill.

To date, a total of 52, 804 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 514 are partially vaccinated and 6, 899 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday March 17, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

