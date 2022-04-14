Saint Lucia Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday April 14, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 8 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday April 13, 2022 from a total of 28 samples.

These samples were collected on April 12, 2022 and April 13, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 28.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases

bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 073.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 62. Currently, there are 9 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 393 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 362 are partially vaccinated and 7, 200 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Saturday April 16, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the

published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

