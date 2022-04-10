Saint Lucia Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday April 10, 2022 confirms a total of 8 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday April 9, 2022 from a total of 112 samples of which 85 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 27 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 8, 2022 and April 9, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 7.1% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 037.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 2 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 54. Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 340 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 369 are partially vaccinated and 7, 163 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday April 11, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

