Saint Lucia Records 78 New Cases of COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Tuesday May 24, 2022 confirms a total of 78 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday May 23, 2022 from a total of 237 samples of which 212 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 25 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 22, 2022 and May 23, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 32.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 132.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 102 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 711. Currently, there are twenty two positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 897 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 337 are partially vaccinated and 7, 428 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will take place Wednesday May 25, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

