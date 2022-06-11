Saint Lucia Records 77 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs confirmed 77 new cases of COVID-19 from 264 samples processed the previous day.

The samples were collected from June 7, 2022, to June 9, 2022.

A Ministry of Health release said the 77 new cases bring the total number diagnosed in the country to date to 26 453.

The Ministry also received confirmation of the recovery of 56 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 511.

There are thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, two being critically ill.

To date, 54 089 individuals have been fully vaccinated, while another 5, 341 are partially vaccinated, and 7 524 have received their booster shot.

The vaccination programme continues.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs/ SLT

