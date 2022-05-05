Saint Lucia Records 74 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday May 5, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 74 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday May 4, 2022 from a total of 254 samples of which 232 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 22 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 3, 2022 and May 4, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 29.1% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 612. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 24 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 262.

Currently, there are seven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 583 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 334 are partially vaccinated and 7, 286 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday May 6, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo (Internet stock image)

