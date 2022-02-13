Saint Lucia Records 73 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Sunday February 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 73 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday February 12, 2022 from a total of 370 samples of which 264 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 106 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 10, 2022 to February 12, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 19.73% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 121.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 33 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 544. Currently, there are 39 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 817 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 812 are partially vaccinated and 6, 571 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday February 14, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

