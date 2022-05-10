Saint Lucia Records 73 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Tuesday May 10, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 73 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday May 9, 2022 from a total of 219 samples of which 198 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 21 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from May 7, 2022 to May 9, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 33.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 871.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 20 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of active cases in country to date is 392. Currently, there are eleven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 53, 678 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 321 are partially vaccinated and 7, 305 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Wednesday May 11, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

