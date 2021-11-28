Saint Lucia Records 7 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Today Sunday November 28, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday November 27, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultants Ltd from a total of 235 samples, which were collected on November 26, 2021 and November 27, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.98% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 977.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 23 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 109. Currently, two of these active cases are in critical state and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 46, 322 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 977 are partially vaccinated and 1, 610 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

