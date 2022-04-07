Saint Lucia Records 7 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday April 7, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received

confirmation of a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday April 6, 2022 from a total of 146 samples of which 129 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 17 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 5, 2022 and April 6, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 4.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 998.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 2 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 26. Currently, there are 6 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 278 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 362 are partially vaccinated and 7, 130 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday April 8, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

