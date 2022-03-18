Saint Lucia Records 7 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday March 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday March 17, 2022 from a total of 211 samples of which 185 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 26 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from March 15, 2022 to March 17, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 3.3% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 878.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 13 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 19.

Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill.

To date, a total of 52, 879 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 480 are partially vaccinated and 6, 913 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday March 19, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –