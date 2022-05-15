Saint Lucia Records 69 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday May 15, 2022 confirms a total of 69 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Saturday May 14, 2022 from a total of 217 samples of which 189 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 28 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 13, 2022 and May 14, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 31.8% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 24,

335.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 40 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 645. Currently, there are thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 53, 706 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 330 are partially vaccinated and 7, 330 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday May 16, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

