Saint Lucia Records 69 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Tuesday July 19, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 69 new cases of COVID-19. A total of 295 samples were processed on Friday July 15, 2022 and Saturday July 16, 2022 from the Ezra Long Laboratory.

These samples were collected from July 13, 2022 to July 16, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 23.4% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27,533.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 84 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 146. Currently, there are six positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 465 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 247 are partially vaccinated and 7, 678 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination takes place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule and is available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

