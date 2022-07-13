Saint Lucia Records 66 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday July 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Monday July 11, 2022 and Tuesday July 12, 2022.

This is from a total of 302 samples, of which 288 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 14 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from July 8, 2022 to July 11, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 21.9% of all the samples processed. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 408.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 32 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 173. Currently, there are six positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 436 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 276 are partially vaccinated and 7, 665 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday July 14, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

