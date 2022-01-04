Saint Lucia Records 65 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Monday January 3, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 65 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday January 2, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 344 samples, which were collected on January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 18.90% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 881.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 30 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 362. Currently, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 504 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 322 are partially vaccinated and 3, 393 have received their booster shot.

Today Tuesday January 4, 2022 vaccination will take place at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

