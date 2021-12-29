Saint Lucia Records 63 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Wednesday December 29, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 63 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday December 28, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 368 samples, which were collected on December 27, 2021 and December 28, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 17.12% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 473.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 83 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 223. Currently, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 193 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 467 are partially vaccinated and 3, 174 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday December 30, 2021 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall and Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

