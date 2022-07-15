Saint Lucia Records 61 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday July 15, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 61 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday July 13, 2022 and Thursday July 14, 2022.

This is from a total of 306 samples, of which 269 samples are from the Ezra LongLaboratory and 37 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from July 11, 2022 to July 14, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 19.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 464.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 35 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 161. Currently, there are seven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 459 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 277 are partially vaccinated and 7, 674 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday July 16, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

