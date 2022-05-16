Saint Lucia Records 61 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday May 16, 2022 confirms a total of 61 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday May 15, 2022 from a total of 209 samples of which 182 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 27 samples from the

Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from May 13, 2022 to May 15, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 29.2% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 24, 396.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 30 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 676. Currently, there are seventeen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 706 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 341 are partially vaccinated and 7, 331 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday May 17, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

