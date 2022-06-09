Saint Lucia Records 60 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday June 9, 2022 confirms a total of 60 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday June 8, 2022 from a total of 200 samples of which 176 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 24 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 6, 2022 to June 8, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 30% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 376.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 38 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 490. Currently, there are nineteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them are critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 062 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 345 are partially vaccinated and 7, 518 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday June 10, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

