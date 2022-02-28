Saint Lucia Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday February 28, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 6 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday February 27, 2022 from a total of 86 samples of which 46 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 40 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on February 26, 2022 and February 27, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 6.98% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 694.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 43 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 150. Currently, there are 13 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and two are severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 284 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 676 are partially vaccinated and 6, 731 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday March 1, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

