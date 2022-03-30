Saint Lucia Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Wednesday March 30, 2022 confirms a total of 6 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday March 29, 2022 from a total of 138 samples of which 116 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 22 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 4.3% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 953.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 22. Currently, there is 1 positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 126 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 391 are partially vaccinated and 7, 052 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday March 31, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.