Saint Lucia Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Saturday March 19, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 6 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday March 18, 2022 from a total of 208 samples of which 180 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 28 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 17, 2022 and March 18, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 2.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 884.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 3 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 22. Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are critically ill.

To date, a total of 52, 937 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 456 are partially vaccinated and 6, 943 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday March 21, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the

published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

