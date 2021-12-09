Saint Lucia Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Today Thursday December 9, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 6 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Wednesday December 8, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 268 samples, which were collected on December 7, 2021 and December 8, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.24% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 073. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 10 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 93. Currently, there are 14 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 532 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 489 are partially vaccinated and 2, 204 have received their booster shot.

Tomorrow Friday, December 10, 2021 vaccination will take place at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux- Fort) and the St. Anthony’s Medical Centre, Sunny Acres from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

