Saint Lucia Records 59 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Wednesday June 15, 2022 confirms a total of 59 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday June 14, 2022 from a total of 206 samples of which 188 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 18 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 12, 2022 to June 14, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 28.6% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 688.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 63 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 312.

Currently, there are eleven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 114 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 350 are partially vaccinated and 7, 556 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Friday June 17, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

