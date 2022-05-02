Saint Lucia Records 58 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Late Sunday May 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received

confirmation of a total of 58 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday April 28, 2022 and Saturday April 30, 2022 from a total of 312 samples of which 266 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 46 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 29, 2022 to April 30, 2022. This number of

positive cases makes up 18.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 452.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 62 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 202. Currently, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 575 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 322 are partially vaccinated and 7, 272 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday May 3, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

