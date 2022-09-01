Saint Lucia Records 57 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday September 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 57 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Monday August 29, 2022 and Tuesday August 30, 2022.

This is from a total of 321 samples, of which 301 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 20 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 27, 2022 to August 30, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 17.8% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 832.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 54 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 120. Currently, there are thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 776 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 189 are partially vaccinated and 7, 799 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

