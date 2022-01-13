Saint Lucia Records 568 New Cases Of COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Thursday January 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 568 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday January 12, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 1, 197 samples, which were collected from January 10, 2022 to January 12, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 47.45% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 16, 505.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 70 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 2, 448. Currently, there are 20 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and three of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 315 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 085 are partially vaccinated and 5, 176 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday January 14, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

