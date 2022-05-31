Saint Lucia Records 56 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday May 31, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 56 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday May 30, 2022 from a total of 185 samples of which 156 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 29 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 29, 2022 and May 30, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 30.3% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 777.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 84 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 655. Currently, there are twenty one positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 53, 984 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 344 are partially vaccinated and 7, 474 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place Wednesday June 1, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the

published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

