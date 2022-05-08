Saint Lucia Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Sunday May 8, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 55 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday May 7, 2022 from a total of 220 samples of which 180 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 40 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from May 5, 2022 to May 7, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 25% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 778.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 23 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 352. Currently, there are twelve positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 651 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 324 are partially vaccinated and 7, 298 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday May 9, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs.

