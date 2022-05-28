Saint Lucia Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Saturday May 28, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 55 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday May 27, 2022 from a total of 179 samples of which 162 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 17 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 26, 2022 and May 27, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 30.7% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 593.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 141 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 773. Currently, there are twenty five positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 967 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 336 are partially vaccinated and 7, 469 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday May 30, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

