Saint Lucia Records 53 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Tuesday December 28, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 53 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday December 27, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 299 samples, which were collected from December 24, 2021 to December 27, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 17.73% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 410.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 14 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 243.

– Advertisement –

Currently, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases are in critical care and four of them are severely ill. To date, a total of 49, 067 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Another 6, 529 are partially vaccinated and 3, 062 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday December 29, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Headline photo: Internet file image

– Advertisement –