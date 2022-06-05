Saint Lucia Records 51 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Saturday June 4, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 51 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday June 3, 2022 from a total of 213 samples of which 185 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 28 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected on June 2, 2022 and June 3, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 23.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 143.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 183 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 663. Currently, there are nineteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them are severely ill and two are critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 044 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 331 are partially vaccinated and 7, 501 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

