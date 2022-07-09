Saint Lucia Records 51 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday July 8, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 51 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday July 6, 2022 and Thursday July 7, 2022.

This is from a total of 246 samples from the Ezra Long Laboratory. These samples were

collected from July 4, 2022 to July 7, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 20.7% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 252.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 43 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 143. Currently, there is one positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 366 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 295 are partially vaccinated and 7, 636 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday July 9, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

