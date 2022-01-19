Saint Lucia Records 451 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia Records 451 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Press Release:-  Today Wednesday January 19, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 451 new cases of COVID-19.