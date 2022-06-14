Saint Lucia Records 45 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday June 14, 2022 The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 45 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday June 13, 2022 from a total of 218 samples of which 192 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 26 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected from June 11, 2022 to June 13, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 20.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 629.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 51 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 316. Currently, there are twelve positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 114 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 350 are partially vaccinated and 7, 556 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday June 15, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

