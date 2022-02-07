Saint Lucia Records 44 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Monday February 7, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 44 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday February 6, 2022 from a total of 180 samples of which 150 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 30 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 4, 2022 to February 6, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 24.44% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 21, 735.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 412 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 2, 449. Currently, there are 64 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is in critical care.

To date, a total of 51, 519 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 900 are partially vaccinated and 6, 418 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday February 8, 2022 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux- Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –