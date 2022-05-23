Saint Lucia Records 41 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday May 23, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 41 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday May 22, 2022 from a total of 123 samples of which 92 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 31 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 22, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 33.7% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 054.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 86 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 735. Currently, there are twenty five positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 881 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 337 are partially vaccinated and 7, 415 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place Tuesday May 24, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

