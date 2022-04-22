Saint Lucia Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday April 22, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 40 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday April 21, 2022 from a total of 209 samples of which 178 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 31 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 20, 2022 and April 21, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 19.1% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 225.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 5 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 131. Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 441 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 351 are partially vaccinated and 7, 211 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place on Saturday April 23, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

